Sometimes, you see something that just makes you smile and you want to share it with the world.

That's exactly what happened to me today when I stumbled upon a post on Facebook that features one of the greatest additions to the beaches in Ventnor that I've seen in a really long time.

Get our free mobile app

Ventnor beaches are great. They're smack-dab in between Atlantic City and Margate and host a wonderful boardwalk that leads in both directions. The one thing that every single beach on the Jersey coastline can improve on, however, Ventnor included, is the litter left behind by beach-goers. Now, is this the fault of each individual beach town? Absolutely not! People should be responsible enough to clean up after themselves. Unfortunately, you and I both know that's not the case.

So, what can be done about the litter?

Well, it looks like Ventnor City's taking the lead on this one. According to a Facebook post, they've recently installed poles with a few baskets hanging from them right at the entrance of the beach. The purpose of the baskets is for people to have them at their disposal should they want to voluntarily pick up any trash they see on the beach.

Personally, I think this is a GREAT idea! For one, it makes the idea of a beach clean-up at the forefront of everyone's mind who happens to pass that new set-up. If I saw it there, I wouldn't be able to help my curiosity, so I'd have to go check it out. There's no doubt in my mind that, upon discovering what it is, I would grab a basket and at least spend 5-10 minutes scanning the beach to see if there's anything I could collect and bring to the trash can.

Do you think more beaches should install these contraptions? Great job, Ventnor! Way to be proactive and resourceful!

Source: Facebook

Check Out This $70,000 Summer Rental in Ventnor Wondering what your money will get you at the shore in South Jersey?

26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don't Think of as Old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey.