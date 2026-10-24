New Jersey just scored a HUGE Halloween win! One Garden State street has been named the best place to trick-or-treat in America, and honestly, we're already wondering how many Reese's Peanut Butter Cups we could bring home.

The winner? East Dudley Avenue in Westfield, New Jersey!

Reese's officially crowned the street America's “Trick-or-Treatiest Street” on October 21, giving Westfield some serious Halloween bragging rights just days before October 31.

What Makes This NJ Street So Special?

Apparently, East Dudley Avenue knows how to do Halloween right. We're talking festive decorations, enthusiastic neighbors, plenty of trick-or-treating action, and the kind of neighborhood spirit that makes Halloween feel magical.

Reese's considered 150 streets across the country before picking its winner. The company looked at factors including Halloween decorations, walkability, community participation, candy and costume shopping trends, and local reputation.

A special Halloween Council, featuring The Addams Family star Christina Ricci and Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy, helped choose the winning street.

And the bragging rights come with a sweet bonus: East Dudley Avenue will receive a Reese's-sponsored block party in partnership with Zillow.

READ MORE: NJ Parents MUST Watch Out For Traffic This Halloween

Westfield Is Ready For Halloween

East Dudley Avenue earned a candy haul score of 84.4 and a Halloween atmosphere score of 91.5. Those numbers reflect the street's combination of trick-or-treating potential and Halloween spirit.

Of course, New Jersey has plenty of neighborhoods that go all out for Halloween. But this year, East Dudley Avenue gets to wear the national crown.

So, if you're a Jersey resident who takes Halloween candy seriously, consider this your reminder to step up your decorating game next year.

And to everyone in Westfield: save us a Reese's pumpkin!

Delicious NJ Foods We Wish We Could Trick or Treat for If it were socially acceptable for adults to trick-or-treat, we'd want these NJ foods in our bags. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler