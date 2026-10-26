Earlier this year, police responded to a report in Weymouth, New Jersey of a man screaming in the roadway.

He was probably screaming because he had been attacked with a hatchet - by his own brother.

The brother has now admitted to the charge against him.

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Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Gloucester County Man Pleads Guilty in Atlantic County Case

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Daniel Gunson, 44, of Woodbury has pleaded guilty to a third-degree case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The plea calls for a five year sentence in state prison.

Police responded to Grant Street and Blake Drive in Weymouth back on May 27th of this year. They found the victim with a bloody short.

Once officers started their search for the suspect, they found Daniel Gunson lying on his back in a parking lot, with a hatchet on his chest. The victim was identified as Gunsen's own brother.

Police say the victim sustained "lacerations to his back, a fractured rib, and a collapsed lung." Gunson admitted to striking him in the back with the hatchet.

Gunson is scheduled for sentencing on January 12, 2027.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

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