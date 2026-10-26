Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Brother with Hatchet in Weymouth, New Jersey
Earlier this year, police responded to a report in Weymouth, New Jersey of a man screaming in the roadway.
He was probably screaming because he had been attacked with a hatchet - by his own brother.
The brother has now admitted to the charge against him.
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Gloucester County Man Pleads Guilty in Atlantic County Case
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Daniel Gunson, 44, of Woodbury has pleaded guilty to a third-degree case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The plea calls for a five year sentence in state prison.
Police responded to Grant Street and Blake Drive in Weymouth back on May 27th of this year. They found the victim with a bloody short.
Once officers started their search for the suspect, they found Daniel Gunson lying on his back in a parking lot, with a hatchet on his chest. The victim was identified as Gunsen's own brother.
Police say the victim sustained "lacerations to his back, a fractured rib, and a collapsed lung." Gunson admitted to striking him in the back with the hatchet.
Gunson is scheduled for sentencing on January 12, 2027.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
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