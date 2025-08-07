Atlantic City ain't cheap!

The cost of taking the average Atlantic City Boardwalk selfie has been calculated to be $600. That's a lot of casino chips!

No, you don't have to pay someone to take a selfie on the boardwalk - although I'm quite sure you could easily find someone willing to take your cash.

The Not-So-Cheap Atlantic City Boardwalk Selfie

So you want to take a selfie on the Atlantic City Boardwalk? Go ahead, who's stopping you?

If you need to travel to Atlantic City to take the selfie, though, it's going to cost you. The price? About $600.

A study conducted by casino.org set out to find the price of associated trip spending for taking a selfie in some of the country's most iconic locations. Atlantic City's Boardwalk finished as the 3rd most expensive spot, behind only The Bellagio in Las Vegas and the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

Atlantic City's Boardwalk was actually more expensive than places like Times Square in New York and Disney World in Florida.

Trip spending figures, provided by local tourism boards, include lodging, food and beverages, transportation, shopping, entertainment, and sightseeing costs.

Cheapie Selfies by the dozen

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the cheapest selfie turns out to be the Smoky Mountains, with a cost of just $60.

Vermont Fall Foliage Selfies were the next cheapest at $100.

SOURCE: casino.org

