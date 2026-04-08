People LOVE To Hate NJ Before Realizing These 10 Facts

Ask anyone outside New Jersey what they think of the Garden State, and you’ll probably hear a joke before anything else. But if you actually live here, especially in South Jersey, you already know the truth: this place is wildly underrated.

South Jersey Has Its Own Vibe

Obviously, South Jersey is not North Jersey. Down here, you’ve got a little bit of everything. One minute you’re driving past farmland, the next you’re grabbing coffee in a small downtown, and within an hour, your feet are in the sand. When you move to NJ, you realize that balance is one you don’t find it everywhere.

Beaches That Actually Live Up to the Hype

We’ll say it louder for the people in the back: New Jersey beaches are elite. Clean, spacious, and consistently ranked among the best, they’re a summer staple for a reason.

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Whether it’s a sunrise walk or a full beach day with friends, it just hits different here.

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The Food Scene Is Seriously Underrated

If you know, you know. From diners to pizza spots to hidden gem takeout joints, you can literally find any kind of food you’re craving.

READ MORE: South Jersey Kids Will NEVER Forget The Ultimate Egg Harbor Township Party Spot

It’s not just good. It’s the kind of food you compare everywhere else to.

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People Keep It Real

Jersey people don’t sugarcoat. It’s SO refreshing. You always know where you stand, and there’s something authentic about that kind of honesty you don’t get everywhere.

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Yes, There’s Negativity In NJ, But There’s Way More Good

Sure, we can all point out flaws. But the mix of community, location, and lifestyle makes New Jersey, especially South Jersey, feel like home in a way that’s hard to explain unless you’ve lived it.

10 Things that Shock People the Most After Moving to New Jersey The Garden State is full of surprises - here's what people are the most shocked to find out after they move here. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler