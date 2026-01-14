Get ready to shake your shamrocks in Atlantic City earlier than usual this year.

The Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is officially returning on Saturday, March 7, 2026. It’ll be a full day of green fun on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Atlantic City Goes Green For St. Patrick’s Day 2026

For one incredibly festive and 🍀shamrock-filled🍀 Saturday, all of Atlantic City becomes Irish for the day. Locals and visitors alike are invited to throw on their favorite green gear and head to the boardwalk for one of the city’s most beloved traditions.

Believe it or not, this will be its 38th year! AC’s St. Patrick’s Day parade celebrates Irish culture while uniting people of all backgrounds for a one-of-a-kind experience AT THE BEACH.

AC Parade Day Schedule & Line-Up Details

Planning to attend or participate? Here’s how the day will go.

🍀 Parade participants begin lining up at Rhode Island Avenue at 11:00 AM.

🍀 All floats and vehicles must be in place by 12:00 PM, with the parade stepping off around 1:00 PM (Irish time, of course... aka 1ish).

An EPIC Irish Celebration On The AC Boardwalk

This non-profit parade is about more than just marching bands and floats, even though you’ll definitely see plenty of school bands, bagpipers, Irish dancers, and creative entries.

The event also gives a boost to Atlantic City’s bars, restaurants, casinos, and local businesses while highlighting the city in a positive, welcoming light. I love it every year. It’s so much fun.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-timer, this is your sign to make plans. Bring the family, grab a coffee (or a pint), and enjoy a feel-good day filled with music, culture, and community. Mark your calendar, Atlantic City! March 7th is right around the corner.

