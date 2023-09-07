Find A Rubber Duck On Your Jeep Here In New Jersey? Here’s Why

It's probably not news to you that certain vehicles have cult-like followings. A few makes and models like Dodge Rams, Subuarus, Ford Mustangs and even the F-150 trucks come to mind. Another car brand with a HUGE following is Jeep.

Whether you prefer the Wrangler or the Grand Cherokee, Jeep-lovers understand each other when it come to the love and devotion to their vehicles. Jeep meets are common in no matter what state you hail from. I can tell you one thing, though. Here in the Garden State, Jeeps are EXTREMELY popular.

That's why it's no surprise to hear that more and more people are discovering little rubber ducks on their Jeeps lately.

You know what that means, right? #DuckDuckJeep has finally come to the Garden State!

If you're unfamiliar with the hashtag, #DuckDuckJeep is basically a game that started when a Canadian woman put a rubber ducky on someone else's Jeep that caught her eye. She posted what she did to social media, and with that, #DuckDuckJeep was born!

It's a movement among Jeep owners to spread kindness. Basically, you're wishing a fellow Jeep-owner a wonderful day. If you click on the hashtag on any one of your favorite social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram...), you'll find that it's actually a rather sweet idea that's taken off.

So, what to do if you find a rubber duck on your Jeep here in New Jersey? Well, you can either keep that one and display it on your dash, you can pass it along to another Jeep that catches your eye, or you can keep it and go get a few more rubber duckies and keep the game going.

Personally, I'd go with the last option. It sounds like so much fun!

