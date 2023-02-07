New Jersey’s New State Park Will Be Made Up Of Nine Amazing Miles Of Abandoned Railroad Tracks

New Jersey is home to some fantastic state parks, and lush green areas and forests to visit.

However, a newly proposed state park has my inner train enthusiast chugging with excitement.

Interestingly enough, this proposed state park's main goal is to actually make parts of the state more accessible to people without cars or access to public transportation.

Which is a pretty brilliant idea if you ask me!

I never really stopped to think about it, but New Jersey isn't really a walking-friendly state.

If you need to get anyway outside of your town, or your neighborhood, you need to take some sort of transportation.

What's Even Cooler, Is The Park Was Once An Active Train Line

It reminds me a little bit of the New York High Line; a once-active railroad that nature reclaimed and was then repurposed into a walking area for people.

The proposed park would use a nine-mile stretch of the Norfolk-Southern railway which was taken out of service years ago.

The park would stretch from Jersey City to Montclair and would connect 8 municipalities across the state.

So What Is The Newly Proposed New Jersey State Park?

According to Only In Your State, this new park is called the Essex Hudson Greenway, and it's a pretty massive undertaking.

Not only will the Greenway connect nine miles of New Jersey towns and municipalities, but the grand plan is that the park will connect to the East Coast Greenway.

The East Coast Greenway, according to Only In Your State, is a walking and biking path that connects Maine to Florida and is accessible throughout the East Coast.

Could you imagine starting off in Jersey City and ending up in Key West?

Talk about a hike!

Keep in mind though, the Essex Hudson Greenway is currently private property and closed to the public until the project is completed.

