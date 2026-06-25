New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to live. We all know that by now.

What if you could move to a more affordable place - and they'd put some cash in your pockets too? Would you do it?

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READ MORE: The Most Affordable Places to Live in New Jersey

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Places That Will Pay You To Move Out of New Jersey

There are affordable places to live in states outside of New Jersey that are willing to pay people to become residents.

Sound too good to be true, doesn't it?

But, it's not. It's true!

Here's 10 places that will pay you to move there right now:

1. West Virginia. According to MakeMyMove.com, you can get $20,000 in cash and benefits right now my moving to the country roads of West Virginia.

Greenbriar Valley, Morgantown, Lewisburg, and The Eastern Panhandle all have programs in place that will welcome you with cash and benefits.

Lewisburg, for example, will pay you $12,000 in cash and set you up with free outdoor recreational experiences and gear rental, free co-working space, social programming, and professional development and entrepreneurial assistance.

The requirements are you must be 18 or older and have a full-time remote job, not in West Virginia.

The cost of living in West Virginia is really low. The median home value for a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is just $137,379!

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2. Angola, Indiana. Over $19,000 in incentives.

3. Texarkana, Texas. Almost $19,000 in incentives.

4. Butler, Kansas. Over $15,000 in incentives.

5. Eastern, Kentucky. Living in the mountains could earn you $15,000 in incentives.

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6. Fort Wayne, Indiana. About $14,000 in incentives, including housing down-payment assistance.

7. Auburn, Indiana. Almost $12,000 in incentives.

8. Eau Claire, Wisconsin. $11,500 in incentives.

9. West Memphis, Arkansas. $10,400 in incentives.

10. Tulsa, Oklahoma. $10,000 in incentives.

So, there you go. If you are leaving New Jersey, these might be some places to check out.

SOURCE: MakeMyMove.com

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