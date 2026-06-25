If you've been working hard to keep your credit score in good shape, you're definitely not alone.

A new WalletHub study found that New Jersey ranks among the states where residents are the most diligent about managing their credit. It’s a sign that Garden State consumers know just how valuable good credit has become.

New Jersey Residents Are Protecting Their Credit

These days, a strong credit score isn't just about qualifying for a credit card. It can affect mortgage rates, car loans, apartment applications and even insurance costs. In one of America's most expensive states, maintaining good credit can save thousands of dollars over time.

These rankings looked at several indicators of responsible credit use, including payment habits, debt management and overall credit behavior. New Jersey earned high marks, suggesting residents are making smart financial decisions despite higher living expenses.

High Costs Are Changing Financial Habits

Let's face it… living in New Jersey has never been cheap. Housing, groceries, utilities and property taxes continue to stretch household budgets, making financial mistakes far more expensive than they used to be.

READ MORE: NJ Still Ranks Near Top For Education In America

That's likely one reason many residents are paying bills on time, avoiding unnecessary debt and keeping a close eye on their credit reports. Good credit isn't just a number anymore, it's a way to qualify for lower interest rates and keep more money in your pocket.

Good Credit Is More Important Than Ever

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing a loan or simply planning ahead, your credit score still carries real weight in 2026.

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The latest rankings suggest New Jersey residents understand that reality better than most, proving that smart credit habits remain one of the best financial investments you can make.

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