Look, I am NOT a picky eater by any standard. I am down to try almost anything, especially since the Garden State has some of the absolute best, most diverse food in the nation. But when I heard what was named New Jersey's weirdest food item, I was shocked.

Forget the Taylor Ham and Pork Roll Debate

I would have bet my life savings on it being pork roll. The outside world thinks we only eat breakfast meat, meatballs, and Italian deli staples. A recent survey of the country's most bizarre dishes by Far & Wide found out our weirdest offering actually has zero to do with pork roll.

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Honestly, I didn't even know this dish existed until now. Have you ever heard of a New Jersey-Style Sloppy Joe?

The Ultimate Jersey Style Sloppy Joe Breakdown

Apparently, it's basically a cold Reuben. Now, I adore Reubens, and I grew up on Mary-Kate and Ashley, so I love a traditional, messy Sloppy Joe. But a "Jersey-style" one?

READ MORE: The Most Bizarre Pizza Preference At The Jersey Shore

It's basically a massive triple-layer sandwich packed with corned beef, roast beef or turkey, and salami. Then, it's dressed up with coleslaw and Thousand Island or Russian dressing.

Would You Try This Jersey-fied Sloppy Joe?

While it sounds less like a hot, messy burger and more like an epic deli tower, it has officially piqued my curiosity. I've never had one of these before, but I'm definitely going to try making it at home.

Would you try it, or is this a hard pass?

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