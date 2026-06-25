It's not us. It's not any of us. Actually, it's some of our competitors.

Still, it's sad.

Being in the business of radio, it's always heartbreaking to see colleagues being let go.

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What Happened to Mike and Diane and Scotty and JoJo?

There hasn't been any kind of official announcement, but all signs point to the departures of the long-time morning shows for WAYV and WZXL. Both stations are owned by iHeart.

Both morning shows have been removed from the radio stations' websites, and they are not on the air today. We know that Jo Jo and Scotty have posted on Facebook about being fired.

Their terminations appear to be a part of a large-scale move by iHeart to release local personnel in a number of cities nationwide.

What does this mean? It means both radio stations will probably no longer have actual local people doing local radio.

Vuk Nenezic Vuk Nenezic

Townsquare Media Remains Strong South Jersey Broadcasters

At Townsquare Media - the owners of 6 radio stations and 7 websites in South Jersey, our local connections to the community remain strong. A few examples:

On Cat Country 107.3, I've been hosting the Cat Country Morning Show for 28 years. My co-host Jahna Michal has been part of the show for seven years.

On Lite 96.9, Eddie Davis has been hosting mornings for over 20 years.

Harry Hurley, Morning Show Host on Talk Radio WPG has been a part of South Jersey radio for 35 years!

Our commitments to great local radio serving the local community also continues on SoJO 104.9, 97.3 ESPN, and Rock 104.1.

Our hearts go out to Mike and Diane and Scotty and Jo Jo. You will be missed!

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