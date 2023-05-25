This Scientific Data Proves New Jersey Is Not The Most Expensive State

Here's a trick question for you. What is expensive here in New Jersey? The answer is, well everything. But just how expensive is it to live here in the Garden State?

No matter who you are talking to, if they are from out of state and they're talking about the price of anything, any New Jersey resident has to stop the conversation to explain the difference between our state and every other state in the nation.

Any time we see a national average for the price of just about anything, we are already mentally adjusting it higher, because it most likely is here in the Garden State.

We are used to the fact that everything is expensive here, but exactly how expensive is it to live in New Jersey as compared to all the other states in America?

Some research was done, and some numbers were crunched, and when all was said and done, the people at Wisevoter revealed the most expensive states in America, and here are the results.

It turns out, the data proves that not only is New Jersey not the most expensive state to live in the nation, but we are not even in the top 5.

And if you think that is shocking, you'd better sit down for this next one. The Garden State is not even in the top 10. We rank as the 15th most expensive state to live in, based on cost of living, taxes, wages, and other factors.

This information will not lower a single price you pay or bill you get, but it might make you feel a tiny bit better knowing we are not in the most expensive state in the land.

