New Jersey Failed The Fun Test In A Recent Report

We all would like to think that we live in a really fun place, but is our state really fun? The experts have chimed in on the topic.

There are so many fun things to choose from whether you're inside or out. There is little question that we are the summer capital of the planet, right?

We have all those gorgeous beaches, all the amazing boardwalks, and those amazing waterfront restaurants, we rule summer, and that's definitely fun.

We also have some amazing nightlife in the Garden State, including great eateries in every corner of New Jersey, and awesome clubs and venues as well. The amazing fun continues!

We haven't even talked about Atlantic City yet. We literally have a whole city based on fun, with all the gaming, shows, and restaurants. Add the beach and boardwalk and it has a little bit of every part of New Jersey fun.

So, what are the experts at Far & Wide saying about the level of fun in New Jersey? The folks at Far & Wide ranked the states to see which is the most fun, and here's how New Jersey did. We don't think you'll like the results.

It turns out they say we are the 30th most fun state in the nation. Ouch. That one really hurts, doesn't it?

How is it even possible that with all we have to offer, we land so far down in the rankings? I think our New Jersey reputation preceded us.

It looks like our non-summer New Jersey is really what cost us in this report, but I stand by us all 12 months of the year. and think we're much more fun than #30.

