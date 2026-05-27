If you live in South Jersey, you’ve probably noticed the same frustrating pattern every year: April teases us with a few beautiful spring days, and then May shows up acting like it forgot how sunshine works.

No, you’re not imagining it.

One of the biggest reasons South Jersey gets so gloomy and rainy in May is the Atlantic Ocean. By late spring, the land is warming up much faster than the ocean water. That temperature clash creates the perfect setup for damp air, cloudy skies, fog, and steady rain.

Why It Rains So Much In South Jersey During The Month Of May

Basically, the ocean is still stuck in March while the rest of us are mentally at Memorial Day Weekend.

Coastal areas like Atlantic City, Cape May, and Long Beach Island tend to feel this even more because they’re directly influenced by ocean air.

May is also peak transition season for weather patterns.

Cold air from the north still occasionally collides with warm, humid air moving up from the south. That mix can create slow-moving storm systems that seem to park themselves over New Jersey for days at a time.

That’s why May rain often feels less dramatic than summer thunderstorms, but way more annoying.

Don’t Expect Consistent Sunshine Until June

A lot of people expect “summer weather” the second May begins, but South Jersey’s climate near the coast usually warms up more slowly than inland areas. Usually, June is when the more consistent beach weather finally starts settling in.

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If May feels like an endless cycle of hoodies, drizzle, and checking the weather app every 12 minutes, you’re definitely not alone. I’ve been doing exactly that for the last month. I’m ready for summer sunshine.

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