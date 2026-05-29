Every summer, photos of South Jersey's hidden "blue holes" start popping up ALL OVER social media. The bright blue water looks unreal, especially on hot days when the beaches are packed. But locals know these abandoned quarry and mining pits can be seriously dangerous.

There isn’t just one of them, either.

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South Jersey has quite a few blue holes scattered throughout areas like Winslow, Monroe Township, Hammonton, and the Pine Barrens. Most were created decades ago from sand mining or excavation projects that eventually filled with groundwater.

They may look like secluded swimming spots, but many are technically off-limits and completely unsupervised. Usually, they're on private property, too.

Swimming In NJ’s Blue Holes: Better Safe Than Sorry

The biggest issue with blue holes is how unpredictable they are. The water can go from shallow to extremely deep in just a few steps. Some spots reportedly drop more than 70 feet without warning.

READ MORE: NJ Drivers Are Ditching Toll Roads For Backroads Down The Shore This Summer

The water also stays much colder than people expect, even during peak summer heat. That sudden temperature shock can cause panic, cramps, or exhaustion fast.

There are also underwater hazards including debris, steep drop-offs, loose sand, and strong currents created by underground springs. Since there are no lifeguards, swimming accidents can quickly become life-threatening.

Don’t “Do It For The ‘Gram”

A lot of younger visitors discover blue holes through TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube clips showing crystal-clear water and cliff jumping. But those videos rarely show the risks.

Local police and rescue crews have responded to multiple injuries and drownings connected to these swimming holes over the years. As tempting as they look, blue holes aren't the same as regulated lakes or beaches. This summer, it's probably smart to refrain from jumping in. Your life is worth more than a dip in some blue water in the middle of the woods.

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