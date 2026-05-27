Have you’ve ever hit a pothole in New Jersey so hard you thought your tire entered another dimension? Well, congratulations, friend: you’re officially validated.

A new LendingTree analysis confirms what Garden State drivers have been screaming into the void for years. New Jersey roads are among the worst in the country.

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NJ Roads Really Are THAT Bad & Now There’s Proof

According to the report, 18.5% of New Jersey’s road miles are classified as being in “poor condition,” which makes NJ the 5th-worst state nationwide. That’s more than double the national average of 8.9%.

Anyone who’s driven the Turnpike, Route 9, or basically anywhere near shore traffic in July could’ve told you that for free.

The report evaluated 3,205 road miles across the state and found that 593 miles of NJ roads were considered to be in poor shape. Potholes, cracked pavement, uneven roads, and other hazards aren’t just annoying; they’re costing drivers money in repairs and creating serious safety concerns.

NJ Roads Seem To Be Improving

Believe it or not, things have actually improved over the last few years. Back in 2019, 26.1% of New Jersey roads were considered to be in poor condition. That's pretty brutal. By 2024, that number dropped to 18.5%, marking a 29.1% improvement overall.

Bridge conditions are also getting slightly better. The percentage of bridge areas in poor condition fell from 7.1% in 2020 to 5.9% in 2025.

READ MORE: NJ Ranks Best State In The Country For Summer Road Trips

Unfortunately, with summer tourism about to flood the Jersey Shore, drivers can expect even more wear and tear on already struggling roads. So if your suspension survives Memorial Day Weekend traffic, consider it a personal achievement.

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