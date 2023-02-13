One Of The Largest Food Producers In New Jersey Is Increasing Prices For 2023

Everything is consistently getting more expensive, and as much as I'd like to say it looks like it's going to level out in the near future, it's not looking that way.

Another company has just announced it'll have to make price hikes in 2023.

Great.

In the past year, the price of groceries has continually increased by a whopping 11.3 percent.

If you pack your lunch, as I do, the price of lunchmeat has increased just about 15 percent over the past year.

Even gas, which seems to have leveled out a little bit over the past couple of weeks, is slowly climbing up.

Although the Wawa I go to of 37 seems to hang out around 3.27 - 3.39 per gallon which I don't think is too bad.

Another company is getting ready to slightly increase its prices in the next year too, and it could affect your sweet tooth.

They increased prices for the first time in decades back in 2022, and plan on having to increase prices again this year in order to keep up with inflation.

They're one of the largest food producers in the world, but I know them best for the candy bars they make and sell.

Despite the fact they're usually in impulse buy, tasty candies like Butterfinger, crunch bars, and Kit Kats could all be getting a little price hike soon.

Eat This Not That reports that Nestle, plans on raising its prices, although there's no word on how much the prices will increase.

What Products Does Nestle Sell?

A ton of stuff, but to name a few.

Cheerios

Coffee Mate

DiGiorno

Fancy Feast

Haagen-Dazs

Kit Kat

Toll House

That's just a small list, so sadly it looks like the grocery store could get a little more painful, but I'd like to hope eventually something will even out.

Sometimes, it may just be better to go out to eat.

