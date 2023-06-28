New Jersey is the Sole Survivor – Can We Allow Self-Serve Please?

For the longest time, there were two left: one on the East Coast, one on the West. Both were dug in, promising to never give in.

Well, a funny thing happened. Oregon blinked.

The only other state, other than New Jersey, to ban self-serve gas is now all-in on self-serve. Oregon lawmakers passed the legislation last week, finally allowing those in the state to pump their own gasoline.

So, we won! We're the final state left. We're all alone out here.

You know what, it's time we threw in the towel too.

New Jersey: Let's follow Oregon's lead and get with the program. It's time to let Garden Staters get out of our cars, grab the pump, and do it for ourselves!

Bring self-service gas to New Jersey!

(Quiet you naysayers! LOL!)

If the female, elderly, and frail of the other 49 states can do it, you and your sister can do it too! If the stupid people of Flordia can do it, you can do it too!

Don't want to lose the convenience? How convenient is it to sit there and wait minutes for someone to do something that's easy to do yourself?

Worried about the loss of jobs? Wake up! The full-service stations in New Jersey can't hire enough people to do the job. Will there really be any impactful job loss - or will people just be reassigned?

Don't think you can do it? What makes you so special? Everyone else in the other 49 states seemed to have figured it out.

Let's go New Jersey lawmakers! It's time! Follow EVERYONE ELSE's lead and make the change.

It's time!

