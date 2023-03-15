Have You Ever Even Heard Of New Jersey’s Favorite Fruit?
You have heard it from every medical professional throughout your whole life. Each and everyone tells you to make sure you eat your fruits and vegetables.
There have been so many ways our doctors and health care professionals have tried to remind us to eat those fruits and vegetables every day to stay healthy.
It's everything from "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" to capsules that contain our daily recommended doses of fruits and veggies.
No matter how things change in the medical landscape, one thing has remained pretty constant over the years. You have to eat those fruits and vegetables to improve your health.
Here in New Jersey, we have the additional challenge of trying to squeeze our meals into a frantic day, and that usually means not making the healthiest of choices.
We thought if we reminded you of New Jersey's favorite fruits and veggies it may get your healthy eating kickstarted a little, so here they are.
We start with the state's most popular fruit. Edible Arrangements tells us they based this on the fruit that was most searched in our state, and the winner is the persimmon. What now?
A persimmon tastes like a combination of roasted sweet pepper and mango. I'll have to take the expert's word for it. I've never had one, and I've never even heard of one.
Maybe the state's most popular vegetable is a little more predictable. According to Eating Well, New Jersey's favorite vegetable is the tomato. There is nothing like a fresh Jersey tomato, but isn't a tomato technically a fruit? If it is, it might just knock persimmon right out of the top spot.
The bottom line is that true New Jersey resident needs to get their daily dose of persimmon, tomato, or any other healthy fruit or vegetable to stay healthy.