If you want to call yourself a true New Jerseyan, you MUST follow these unwritten rules. All locals do.

We won't admit to many of the silly NJ stereotypes running rampant out there about New Jersey. No, we don't say "Joisey." No, we don't all know the entire cast of MTV's Jersey Shore. And no, not everybody's favorite breakfast meat is pork roll (shocking, right?)

What they say about us on the roadway, however, is pretty true. If you're not in a hurry, stay out of the way.

If you follow the speed limit to the "t," it's probably best that you stick to the backroads. Here in Jersey, though, that rule can be hard to follow depending on where you're headed.



NJ's number one unwritten traffic law

Every single NJ resident that's not in law enforcement will tell you that the speed limit listed on the Garden State's major roadways is treated more like a guidline than an actual rule. What does that mean for you? Well, if you're doing 65 mph on a roadway like the Atlantic City Expressway or Garden State Parkway while everybody else is zooming at about 80, do us all a favor and park your butt in the right lane. Thanks!



The unwritten rule here on New Jersey's highways is to keep up with the flow of traffic. You'll find the NJ residents don't take kindly to people in the passing lane slowing the rest of us down. If you're not keeping up with us, the least you can do is stay in the lane where you belong. That's the right one, by the way. Better yet, it's probably best for you to stay off the major highways altogether.

Ask ANY longtime NJ resident about that unwritten rule. They'll confirm that it's true.

