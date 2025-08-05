Planning to hit the shore on Thursday? Heads up for any travelers headed that way.

New Jersey’s transportation and emergency agencies are running their annual hurricane evacuation drill on Thursday, August 7th, and it could mean some slowdowns along key shore routes.

Increased Police & Crew Presence on Major Highways

Luckily, there won’t be any road closures, but you’ll definitely notice more state police and road crews from NJDOT, NJSP, NJTA, SJTA, and NJDOC out and about.

Crews will be stationed along major evacuation routes to practice setting up a hurricane contraflow, a system that reverses highway traffic direction in the event of a real evacuation.

While no lanes will be blocked and no cones will hit the pavement, the staging of signs, cones, and digital message boards along the shoulders might still cause some rubbernecking traffic.

Routes to Watch

Keep your eyes open and your speed in check on these routes:

Atlantic City Expressway (Atlantic City to Washington Twp)

Garden State Parkway (MP 0 in Lower Twp to MP 38 in Egg Harbor)

I-195 (MP 6 in Robbinsville to MP 34 in Wall)

Route 72 (MP 13.8 in Barnegat to MP 29 in Ship Bottom)

Route 47 (Dennis + Maurice River areas)

Route 347 (Dennis to Maurice River)

Reminder: Slow Down & Move Over

See emergency or highway personnel on the shoulder? Slow down and move over—it’s not just polite, it’s the law. And FYI: pulling over to take photos or ask questions is a big no-no (media included).

Plan ahead, stay alert, and drive safe!

