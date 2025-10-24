The boss is back, and he's on the big screen!

The Bruce Springsteen movie is now out in theaters. It's called, Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The New Jersey native is played by Jeremy Allen White, and it's opened with some critical acclaim.

Places to Experience the Bruce Springsteen Vibes in New Jersey

The travel experts at American Holidays have put together a list of must-visit Bruce Springsteen "landmarks" in New Jersey.

(In case you were wondering, Atlantic City is not on the list, even though it's a title of one of his songs.)

Here the eight places on their list:

1. 39 1/2 Institute Street in Freehold. Sprinsteen lived there as a kid.

2. E Street in Belmar. He named the band after the street. It's the place Bruce and the band used to practice when they first got together.

3. 7 1/2 West End Court in Long Branch. It's the house where Springsteen wrote Born to Run, and other hits.

4. Convention Hall in Asbury Park. Bruce rehearsed and played there regularly.

5. The Stone Pony in Asbury Park. An iconic venue that began in 1973 and is still going strong today. He's played there more often than anywhere else.

6. Madam Marie's in Asbury Park. Bruce visited the fortune teller, and she reportedly told him he would be famous one day.

7. Maxwell's Tavern in Hoboken. Springsteen recorded part of his Glory Days music video there.

8. 10th Avenue in Belmar. One of Bruce's songs is 10th Avenue Freeze-Out. You'll find an 8 foot guitar there. A great photo opp!

