Let's get this out of the way first: I've never been a huge "Bruce Springsteen Guy." That is, I grew up when his music was hitting pop culture - in the 1970s and 1980s. I was aware of it, but I wasn't a big fan. Nothing negative, but I was mostly listening to other stuff at the time.

I liked his hits like "Born to Run", "Hungry Heart", "Glory Days", and "I'm on Fire." Of course, when "Born in the U.S.A." came out, it was everywhere. And who could forget the "Born in the U.S.A." album cover? Bruce faces away towards the American flag with the bandana in his back pocket was a classic album cover. (Remember when album covers were everything?)

I remember hearing about the "Nebraska" album, but I didn't have much interest at the time.

Springsteen Movie is Out in Theaters

Leading up to the release of the movie, I was fed a lot of Springsteen promotion on social media. Countless interview with Bruce and with Jeremy Allen White, who portrays him in the film.

On a whim, I had some free time the other afternoon, and decided to see the movie.

(Shout out to the Tilton Square Theater in Northfield, just the best place to see a movie. Those big reclining seats are the best!)

I'm not sure what I expected from the movie, but I didn't get what I expected. I guess I expected a lot more signing and on-stage stuff.

My Review of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

I found the film was, in a word, fantastic. It was a real story about a real guy, who happened to be one of the biggest singers on the planet at a time.

The story telling was tremendous, and the acting was real and believable. It may have taken me 50 years, but at the end of the movie, I found myself becoming that Bruce Springsteen fan that I never was before.

The film focused on Bruce's struggles with depression, and dealt with him remembering his childhood with a father who was less that perfect. It centered around the time he was recording his "Nebraska" album, all in the cozy comforts of his bedroom in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

Yes, Jeremy Allen White did a great job portraying Springsteen, and his singing and performing were believable. It was his portrayal of a man, struggling with his own self, though, that really meant the most to me.

My only disappointment in the movie? Afterward, I researched the character of his girlfriend in the movie, Faye Romano. Where is she now? I found out she was not a real person, but a composite of different woman that Bruce dated.

Don't pass on the film, even if you're not a fan of the music. By the end of the film, you'll be a fan of the man.

