Buddy, can you spare a dime?

How about a few million bucks?

Six current New Jersey residents have found themselves on the Forbes World's Billionaire List. These are the richest people in 2026.

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Six New Jersey Residents Are on the Forbes 2026 Billionaires List

This year's Forbes list of the billionaires of the world is 400 names bigger than last year's list. 400 more people have become billionaires, "Thanks to AI’s explosion, sizzling markets and favorable fiscal policies."

Elon Musk is at the top of the list, with a new worth of $839 billion. Not too bad, right?

John Overdeck is the highest New Jersey resident on the list. The co-founder of Two Sigma, a quantitative investing powerhouse, is worth $8 billion. He lives in Millburn.

Peter Kellogg is the next Jersey resident on the list, at #780. His net worth is $5.4 billion. The resident of Short Hills made most of his money in 2000 when he sold his brokerage firm.

Brian Venturo is New Jersey's 3rd richest resident, with a new worth of $3.2 billion. The resident of Cedar Grove has made his money in technology.

#4 on New Jersey's list is Larry Robbins of Alpine. He has a net worth of $2.2 billion. He's made his money in finance.

Duncan MacMillan is #5 in New Jersey - and #2274 worldwide. Finance and Investments helped make his money. He's from Princeton.

#6 on New Jersey's list is easily the most famous - it's musician Bruce Springsteen. The rocker is worth $1.2 billion. $500 million of that fortune came when he sold his music catalog in 2021. Springsteen resides in Colts Neck.

So, what's your net worth?

SOURCE: Forbes

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