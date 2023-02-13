Take your sweetie for a free ride on NJ Transit this Valentine’s Day
🚂 NJ Transit offers a free round-trip pass with the purchase of a pass until Feb. 20
🚂 The deal is only available on the NJ Transit mobile app
🚂 The four one-way tickets must be activated on the same day
NJ Transit is looking to give customers “a sweetheart of a deal” just in time for Valentine’s Day.
From now until Feb. 20, NJ Transit will allow customers to receive a free round-trip for a traveling companion with the purchase of a round trip on both trains and buses.
Customers looking to take advantage of this buy-one-get-one-free travel deal can use the promo code “SWEETHEART” in the NJ Transit mobile app to receive their complimentary round-trip.
Only one code can be used per account during the promotion.
All tickets are non-transferable, non-refundable, and app-only, and the deal cannot be combined with other offers.
The four one-way tickets must be activated on the same day.
Tickets will be effective until 2 a.m. on Feb. 21 to accommodate late-night travel on President’s Day.
The tickets are not valid to/from Newark Liberty International Airport station, SEPTA, or Metro North stations.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
