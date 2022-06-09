Two South Jersey Boardwalks Ranked Among Top 15 in America — But Not This One?!

The good news is two boardwalks in South Jersey have been ranked among the top 15 in America -- but one got completely snubbed.

And, honestly, we're a bit perplexed by the omission, especially given its reputation.

The editors over at trendingtravel.com recently assembled a list of the absolute best wooden ways in the nation. However, how they picked these boardwalks is a bit of a mystery as they did not disclose what (if any) standards they used. Are they based on the overall vibe? Being family-friendly? Lots of stuff to do? Or did they just throw some darts at a map?

Regardless, a couple of boardwalks got some national attention.

Oh, we should also mention that they didn't actually rank each one, so it's just a list in alphabetical order. Anway, making the cut are...

Atlantic City

Recognizing that it was the first boardwalk, they say,

Extending over 4 miles, the iconic pedestrian pathway connects several of the AC’s top attractions, like casinos, retail shopping, piers and the famed Boardwalk Hall. Lastly, if it gets too hot, the beaches are just footsteps away.

Atlantic City Atlantic City( Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The Wildwoods

Further down the shore,

Along the two-mile pathway is everything one would expect in a nationally recognized destination. Indeed, there are souvenir shops, snack bars and Morey’s Piers, one of best amusement parks in the country. What’s more is the Sightseer Tram service, as well as a popular Doo Wop museum.

Wildwoods boardwalk Wildwoods boardwalk (Bud McCormick) loading...

...I'm pretty sure the Doo Wop museum that they're talking about is a block off of the boardwalk, but we'll let that slide.

Also making the cut were boardwalks in Daytona Beach, FL; Jones Beach, NY; Rehoboth Beach, DE; and Seaside Heights, just to name a few -- check out the full list here.

One town got screwed

Again, we don't know the methodology they used to assemble their list, but there is one glaring omission.

Ocean City.

Ocean City NJ Boardwalk - Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash Ocean City NJ Boardwalk - Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash loading...

How can a world-class family-oriented boardwalk like the one in Ocean City not be included on their list?

You have rides, pizza places every 15 feet, an insane amount of things for kids of all ages to do, beautiful views of the ocean -- what more could you want?

Maybe it got overlooked since Ocean City is a small town compared to Atlantic City or Virginia Beach, but just a little bit of research on their part would have uncovered what a spectacular gem the Ocean City Boardwalk really is.

Regardless, Ocean City is - without a doubt - on our list of the best boardwalks in America.

