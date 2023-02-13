What Happens to All The Eagles Super Bowl Winning Shirts?

Philadelphia and South Jersey were just a few minutes away from jumping in their car at 11:30 pm last night and driving to Dick's Sporting Goods to stock up on winning Bowl gear.

Then, the unthinkable happened.

The Eagles lost.

Are you kidding me?

Ugh.

So, what happens to the thousands and thousands of shirts, hats, hoodies, and more that would have been sold last night and this morning, but instead was quickly removed from retail displays and shoved into cardboard boxes?

Wait. You didn't think they waited until the end of the game to print all that stuff, did you?

It may surprise you, but some people will soon be walking around, wearing that "Eagles - Super Bow/ Champs" memorabilia.

(By the way, it better not be your nephew who works at Dick's - he could get into some major trouble.)

The gear will soon be headed to places like Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

For the ninth straight year, Good 360 will work to distribute the shirts and other memorabilia in NFL pre-approved areas. Rather than end up in landfills, the gear will go to people desperately in need of clothing. The donation, via the NFL, will include goods from the teams that lost the Super Bowl and the AFC and NFC Championship games.

Anna Isaacson is Senior Vice President for Social Responsibility for the NFL. She says, “It’s important to reduce our carbon footprint, especially in Super Bowl host cities, and we look forward to working with Good360 as well as our other partners to reduce and reuse wherever possible.”

Good 360 works to ensure that all the merchandise heads to the areas in need and doesn't end up on a secondary market.

SOURCE: Good360.org

