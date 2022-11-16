As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before.

You may think you have to go all the way back in the logs of history to find a significant snowfall in New Jersey, but that's simply not true.

To put it into better context, the mullet rage had already peaked and started to fade away the last time we had a good Thanksgiving snowfall in the Garden State.

The President of the United States was a George, but it wasn't way back in the George Washington days. It was actually George H.W Bush who was sitting in the Oval Office when New Jersey residents all over the state put down their knives and forks for a snow shovel.

The record snow happened on Thanksgiving Eve 1989, and continued through the early part of Thanksgiving Day, when parts of New Jersey were blanketed with a half-foot of record-breaking snow, according to the New York Times.

So, as we absolutely see a change in the weather this week in the Garden State, know that it wouldn't be that much of a stretch to have a White Thanksgiving in the Garden State, and after the past few years we've had, would anything really surprise you?

We have heard stories of the long-range forecasts for our area that include bitter cold temperatures this winter, so who knows? Cuddle with someone you love and make the best of a New Jersey winter.

