Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State.

Photo by Adam Chang on Unsplash Photo by Adam Chang on Unsplash loading...

We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.

But isn't that what they always say? Sometimes we get a prediction of a miserable winter and it doesn't turn out bad at all.

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash loading...

But we all know deep down in our hearts that every once in a while, New Jersey gets punished with an unbelievable amount of snow, so our guard is always up.

There is good reason to always be concerned. As a great example, let's take a look at the five worst one-day snowfalls the Garden State has ever experienced, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

Photo by Ali Inay on Unsplash Photo by Ali Inay on Unsplash loading...

They listed the highest one-day snowfalls in each county and we have listed the top five totals. Remember these are the highest totals in each county. Some counties may have multiple major storm totals, but only their highest is on this list.

#5 Back on the day after Christmas in 1947, Rutherford in Bergen County was walloped with a Christmas gift of 29.1 inches of snow in a single day.

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash loading...

#4 It wasn't that long ago when Essex County was digging out from the 29.5 inches that fell in a day on January 8th, 1996.

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash loading...

#3 Westfield was in the crosshairs of a major storm two days after Christmas in 2010, when they received a county record 29.8 inches in one day.

Photo by Andrey Bond on Unsplash Photo by Andrey Bond on Unsplash loading...

#1 (T) Somerset County finds itself in a tie for the top spot with an unbelievable 30 inches from a storm that hit in Bernards on January 23, 2016.

Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash loading...

#1 (T) Sussex County also had a 30-inch one-day total. Theirs happened way back on January 6, 1905. Of course, Sussex County is no stranger to big storms, as we've seen over the years.

Hopefully, we won't add anything to the list this winter. We'll just have to wait to see what happens.

Have You Even Heard of the 30 Tiniest Towns in New Jersey?

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit