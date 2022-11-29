The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State.
We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
But isn't that what they always say? Sometimes we get a prediction of a miserable winter and it doesn't turn out bad at all.
But we all know deep down in our hearts that every once in a while, New Jersey gets punished with an unbelievable amount of snow, so our guard is always up.
There is good reason to always be concerned. As a great example, let's take a look at the five worst one-day snowfalls the Garden State has ever experienced, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).
They listed the highest one-day snowfalls in each county and we have listed the top five totals. Remember these are the highest totals in each county. Some counties may have multiple major storm totals, but only their highest is on this list.
#5 Back on the day after Christmas in 1947, Rutherford in Bergen County was walloped with a Christmas gift of 29.1 inches of snow in a single day.
#4 It wasn't that long ago when Essex County was digging out from the 29.5 inches that fell in a day on January 8th, 1996.
#3 Westfield was in the crosshairs of a major storm two days after Christmas in 2010, when they received a county record 29.8 inches in one day.
#1 (T) Somerset County finds itself in a tie for the top spot with an unbelievable 30 inches from a storm that hit in Bernards on January 23, 2016.
#1 (T) Sussex County also had a 30-inch one-day total. Theirs happened way back on January 6, 1905. Of course, Sussex County is no stranger to big storms, as we've seen over the years.
Hopefully, we won't add anything to the list this winter. We'll just have to wait to see what happens.