New Jersey Workers Say They’re Sick of Hearing About Balls

It's a fact: New Jersey workers are tired of hearing about "balls in the air."

I mean, really.

New Jersey workers hate all the work buzzwords

In a survey of New Jersey workers, we found that the most-hated buzzword or phrase is "balls in the air."

Yeah, we all got a lot of balls in the air, i.e., we've all got a lot going on, especially at work.

Careerminds.com did the survey of 3,000 New Jersey employees to find out the worst corporate jargon passed down from the boss.

After "balls in the air", the most hated phrase in New Jersey workplaces is "Act your wage." (Really? I've never heard that one!) The phrase is "supposed to remind you to stick to tasks that match your pay grade."

"Deliverables is the third most-hated buzzword. It refers to putting all your to-do items on a list.

Coming in next for corporate jargon we hate are "push the envelope", "effective accelerationism", and "change agent."

Rounding out the top 10 worst phrases or words at the office are "change agent", "bleeding edge", "mission critical", "idea harvesting" and "Spidey sense."

Have you heard all of these?

Do the words motivate?

The idea behind a lot of these words and phrases is that they're supposed to help motivate. Do they motivate you?

Free pizza sounds like a better idea.

SOURCE: Careerminds.com

