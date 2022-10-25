Check Out NJ’s Oldest Log Cabin Now For Sale In Gloucester County

While some would argue that this isn't exactly the best time to be house hunting here in the Garden State, sometimes there's a property that comes along that you just can't pass up.

Get our free mobile app

Sure, some are still paying tens of thousands over asking price for their homes here in New Jersey, but again, when a specific place is your "diamond in the rough," then it probably feels worth it.

If you're someone in the market for an incredibly historic piece of property here in South Jersey, well, you may not be getting any better than this. According to realtor.com, the super old log cabin on Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County, is up for sale yet again. If you don't know much about this specific property, here's what you need to know.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

Apparently, the log cabin that currently sits at 406 Swedesboro Road is the oldest cabin the the Garden State. More than that, the listing claims it's the oldest standing cabin in the entire Western Hemisphere. According to the listing, the cabin was built in the 1600s. There is a colonial home attached that was built back in 1738. The current owners purchased the property back in the late 60s and now feel like it's time for somebody that has the not only time to keep up the property, but the energy to do so.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

The cabin is preserved. The current owners currently have it set up as a museum. When you take a tour, you'll see how people lived centuries ago. It's, actually, pretty cool. Still, it'll take a lot of time and effort to keep up the legacy of the C.A. Nothnagle Log House. The listing says it's "on the National Register Of Historic Sites through the US Department of The Interior." So, if a piece of history is what you're after, no doubt, you've found it.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

This slice of South Jersey history can be yours for $475,000. The home has been listed quite a bit in the last seven years. The listing price has changed drastically from when it was initially listed for $2.9 million. You can find out the home's listing history HERE.

Source: Realtor.com

These 20 Black Horse Pike Eyesores in South Jersey Need to Go Now While many businesses have thrived on the Black Horse Pike between the 42 Freeway and Atlantic City, many have not. Let's take a look at some of the worst eyesores that need to be dealt with.

Relax And Reconnect With Nature At This Amazing Farm Stay in Mays Landing, NJ JustBe Farm is the passion project of both Kate and Ray, two South Jersey locals who wanted a place where they could reconnect busy children, teens, and adults with nature.