Amazing Ocean County, NJ Resort Named The Best In The State

There are some amazing places you can choose to relax near a beautiful beach in New Jersey, but only one can be named the best.

McCabe Avenue Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

A recent article singled out one resort as the most beautiful one for a summer getaway in the whole Garden State. That's quite an honor in this state.

Odds are this wonderful place might not be the first one that came to your mind, but it's a place that has been towering over Jersey Shore summers for 130 years or so.

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

"Resort" may not be the first word that comes to your mind when you think about this legendary hotel, but over the years it has become one of the go-to places for a Jersey Shore getaway.

The choice was made by the respected people at Only In Your State, and if you've never been to this place, you should start making plans now to correct that.

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash loading...

Congratulations to The Grenville Hotel and Restaurant in Bay Head for being named Only in Your State's choice for the most beautiful beach resort in New Jersey.

We're not exactly sure the word "resort" is the best word to describe this amazing place, but if resort means great food amazing location, and terrific accommodations, then it fits like a glove for The Grenville.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Yes, we have tons of amazing resorts in New Jersey, but the beautiful and charming Grenville is definitely worth a try. Visit soon, and feel free to add your favorite spot in our comment section.

If New Jersey Motels Are Your Thing, Check These Out

Stunning New Jersey Mansion on the Beach the Best on the East Coast