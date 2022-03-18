This week, a brand-new Chick-Fil-A opened in Manahawkin. I know people were losing their minds about the opening, but I got news that's even better than that...

A southwest-inspired restaurant will be opening in Manahawkin! The menu looks delicious, I can't wait for this new spot to open. It's called Pintos Porch and they will be located at 657 E Bay Ave in Manahawkin. The restaurant will be right near Manahawkin Retro. Ocean County & Manahawkin locals are very excited to have something unique come to town. More details below...

Get our free mobile app

From Pinto's Porch:

Welcome to Pinto’s Porch, where the Southwest meets the Jersey Shore. We invite you to come experience our spin on some classic dishes that showcase the styles and flavors of the region.

While John is from the area originally, he grew up in Phoenix before moving back to NJ in his early 20’s. With years of experience working in restaurants and missing the flavors he grew up with in Arizona, he created his own menu of recipes.

Heidi spent most of her life here in Ocean County working in the restaurant industry for nearly 20 years. In fact, she met John while working together at a local restaurant. She's always enjoyed the fast paced, lively environment. But what she's always loved the most is meeting fellow locals and serving familiar faces.

After moving into a new home together, John wanted an outdoor cooking area to host. Limited on yard space, the garage was their best option for outdoor cooking. Slowly, John transformed it into a fully functioning kitchen with picnic table seating just outside. They hosted several large parties showcasing some of his recipes. The garage kitchen gained a fun little following and it was decided that it needed to be named, and Pinto's Porch was born.

With their shared industry knowledge, passion for cooking and hosting, and positive feedback on the food, they decided to open up a place of their own. They are moving out of the garage and into a restaurant in Manahawkin, NJ and invite you all to come and eat at the "Porch."

No specific opening date has been announced yet, but I would expect Pinto's Porch to open before the summer! Make sure you follow them on Facebook for future updates. Good luck to John & Hedi, I wish them tremendous success!

The Top 15 Best Spots For Cheesesteaks In Ocean County - 2022