One of my favorites is a good juicy medium-well hamburger! Lettuce, tomato, and onion along with a pickle, and a little ketchup. Nothing beats a good burger, especially during the summertime.

Get our free mobile app

Putting some burgers on the grill and doing a bbq is always a fantastic way to eat in the summer. I love getting the grill going and cooking up some burgers, but this isn't about my burgers, this is about the restaurant with the "best" burger in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Unsplash.com Joshua Kantarges Unsplash.com Joshua Kantarges loading...

So our breakdown of the "best" burger in Ocean County comes from YELP. They put together their list of "best" burger joints in Ocean County based on customer reviews and ratings.

According to YELP, their number one "best" burger joint is Pinto's Porch a local hamburger spot located in Manahawkin.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the Pinto's website, "While John is from the area originally, he grew up in Phoenix before moving back to NJ in his early 20s. With years of experience working in restaurants and missing the flavors he grew up with in Arizona, he created his own menu of recipes. Heidi spent most of her life here in Ocean County working in the restaurant industry for nearly 20 years. In fact, she met John while working together at a local restaurant. She's always enjoyed the fast-paced, lively environment. But, what she's always loved the most is meeting fellow locals and serving familiar faces."

Have you had a burger at Pinto's Porch? if so give us your review below. By the way, also ranked in the YELP article for best burger spots were Woodies Drive-In in Ship Bottom LBI, Shut Up and Eat in Toms River, Burger 25 in Toms River, and Barrier Island Burgers in Normandy Beach.

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try