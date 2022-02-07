New Study Shows People Aren’t Super Quick To Quit Their Jobs In NJ

You hear it every single day; it's hard out there to get a job these days.

Not sure what you've been hearing, but anybody I talk to that's out of work seems to be having a difficult time finding a job then in previous years. Sure, part of that is due to the pandemic. The problem is, though, didn't it seem like everybody was desperately seeking people to come work for them only a few short months ago? What happened to all the available jobs?

Depending on who you ask, you'll hear that, for whatever reason, companies are saying they're desperate for employees but won't even reply to those who've sent in their resumes with a phone call. So, what's the deal here? Are businesses and companies so desperate for workers that they'll hire anyone or are they not? There are plenty of people willing to work right now, especially since all the government money that was being dispersed to the unemployed during the early days of the pandemic has seized.

We're living in a time right now known as the "Great Resignation". According to a new study, millions of Americans are quitting their jobs each month as new opportunities for better work environments have become available. Here's the thing, though; not every state is seeing the same thing. Apparently, the rate at which people have been quitting their jobs varies depending on the state's specific region.

For example, people in New Jersey are not going anywhere. They're not quitting their jobs left and right like people from other parts of the country are. In fact, New Jersey's has one of the top ten lowest resignation rates in the country. In fact, the Garden State's got the 9th lowest.

That explains something, right? That's why people hear about others from different states switching jobs left and right, but they can't seem to find one here. People just aren't leaving. You can't blame them, though. It's not a good time to be out of work here in Jersey. Is it ever though? Everything's so expensive.

So, if you're currently on the job hunt here in the Garden State, maybe this new information will shed a little light on why it's been difficult tracking down the exact type of position you're looking for.

