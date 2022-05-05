New Study Shows Off Just How Much Better NJ’s Employment Rate Is

It may still feel like it's more difficult than ever to secure yourself a paycheck, but believe it or not, New Jersey's in a pretty decent spot at the moment regarding the job market.

You may not understand how or why, but nevertheless, the next statement about the job market here in the Garden State is absolutely true. According to a new survey, New Jersey has the lowest unemployment rate it has seen in years. At the moment, unemployment claims are lower than they were this same week back in 2019. Since the pandemic didn't start until 2020, then New Jersey's employment opportunities must be growing.

That's good news. There are still so many people within the Garden State trying to find stable work, so maybe that means they'll only have to wait only a short while longer for something to work out for them. It sure looks that way.

The survey conducted by WalletHub revealed that NJ's unemployment rates are down by over fifty percent across the board. The survey highlighted three key points regarding NJ's claims. Take a look:

Weekly unemployment claims in New Jersey decreased by 57.63% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 2nd biggest decrease in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in New Jersey decreased by 61.91% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 16th biggest decrease in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in New Jersey decreased by 59.24% compared to the same week last year. This was the 14th smallest decrease in the U.S.

Does this mean there's a light at the end of NJ's unemployment tunnel? It's sure looking that way. Only time will tell.

Source: WalletHub.com

