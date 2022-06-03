NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 79°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:21a
|High
Fri 11:30a
|Low
Fri 5:05p
|High
Fri 11:15p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:04a
|Low
Fri 4:29p
|High
Fri 10:49p
|Low
Sat 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:18a
|Low
Fri 4:41p
|High
Fri 11:03p
|Low
Sat 5:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:00a
|Low
Fri 4:33p
|High
Fri 10:45p
|Low
Sat 5:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:26a
|High
Fri 3:10p
|Low
Fri 9:10p
|High
Sat 2:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:21a
|High
Fri 11:13a
|Low
Fri 4:52p
|High
Fri 11:07p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:00a
|High
Fri 2:17p
|Low
Fri 8:44p
|High
Sat 2:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:56a
|High
Fri 11:59a
|Low
Fri 5:28p
|High
Sat 12:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:03a
|High
Fri 10:56a
|Low
Fri 4:33p
|High
Fri 10:58p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|High
Fri 11:23a
|Low
Fri 4:52p
|High
Fri 11:33p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:53a
|Low
Fri 4:38p
|High
Fri 11:08p
|Low
Sat 5:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:55a
|High
Fri 12:02p
|Low
Fri 5:43p
|High
Sat 12:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the late evening and overnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.