NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/3

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/3

A sunny day at the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature70° - 79°
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:21pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:21a		High
Fri 11:30a		Low
Fri 5:05p		High
Fri 11:15p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 11:04a		Low
Fri 4:29p		High
Fri 10:49p		Low
Sat 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 11:18a		Low
Fri 4:41p		High
Fri 11:03p		Low
Sat 5:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 11:00a		Low
Fri 4:33p		High
Fri 10:45p		Low
Sat 5:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:26a		High
Fri 3:10p		Low
Fri 9:10p		High
Sat 2:55a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:21a		High
Fri 11:13a		Low
Fri 4:52p		High
Fri 11:07p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:00a		High
Fri 2:17p		Low
Fri 8:44p		High
Sat 2:02a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:56a		High
Fri 11:59a		Low
Fri 5:28p		High
Sat 12:01a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:03a		High
Fri 10:56a		Low
Fri 4:33p		High
Fri 10:58p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:25a		High
Fri 11:23a		Low
Fri 4:52p		High
Fri 11:33p		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 10:53a		Low
Fri 4:38p		High
Fri 11:08p		Low
Sat 5:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:55a		High
Fri 12:02p		Low
Fri 5:43p		High
Sat 12:10a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the late evening and overnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey

Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike.
 
Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top