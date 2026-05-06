If you grew up visiting the Cape May County Park & Zoo, there’s a good chance it still holds a soft spot in your heart. Maybe it’s the giraffes, the free admission, or those core childhood memories with your family.

Now imagine being able to give back without even getting in the car.

The Cape May Zoo Needs a Little Extra Love Right Now

Behind the scenes, running a free zoo isn’t cheap. The Cape May Zoo relies heavily on community support to keep animals healthy, active, and thriving.

That’s where you come in.

They’ve put together a regularly updated wish list filled with everyday items used for animal care and enrichment. It’s not flashy, but it’s exactly what keeps the zoo experience so special.

How To Help Cape May Zoo In 5 Minutes (Seriously)

You can browse the official Amazon wish list HERE.

Order something online and ship it directly to the zoo, or drop it off in person during weekday hours. That’s it.

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Even better… If you include your email, the staff may send you a photo of an animal using your donation, which is honestly priceless. & OH SO CUTE!

Jr Zookeeper Camp Cape May Zoo Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash loading...

Why These Zoo Donations Actually Matter

This isn’t just about supplies. It’s about quality of life. Enrichment items help animals stay mentally stimulated and encourage natural behaviors.

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It’s the difference between a good habitat and a great one.

A Small Gesture That Goes a Long Way

You don’t need to donate hundreds of dollars to make an impact. One item can brighten an animal’s entire day.

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If the Cape May Zoo has ever meant something to you (or your kids), this is a simple way to return the favor and keep that magic going for the next generation.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly