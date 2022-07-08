NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/8

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 70°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 73° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:21a High

Fri 3:34p Low

Fri 10:20p High

Sat 3:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:45a High

Fri 3:08p Low

Fri 9:44p High

Sat 3:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:57a High

Fri 3:22p Low

Fri 9:56p High

Sat 3:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:49a High

Fri 3:04p Low

Fri 9:48p High

Sat 3:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:26a Low

Fri 1:26p High

Fri 7:14p Low

Sat 2:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:12a High

Fri 3:34p Low

Fri 10:10p High

Sat 3:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:33a Low

Fri 1:00p High

Fri 6:21p Low

Sat 1:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:45a High

Fri 4:25p Low

Fri 10:43p High

Sat 4:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:47a High

Fri 3:20p Low

Fri 9:41p High

Sat 3:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:09a High

Fri 3:48p Low

Fri 10:04p High

Sat 3:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:59a High

Fri 3:29p Low

Fri 9:49p High

Sat 3:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:51a High

Fri 4:26p Low

Fri 10:36p High

Sat 4:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

