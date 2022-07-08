NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/8

Running the flag in Long Beach Township 18 miles on LBI (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 70°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature73° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:28pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 9:21a		High
Fri 3:34p		Low
Fri 10:20p		High
Sat 3:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:45a		High
Fri 3:08p		Low
Fri 9:44p		High
Sat 3:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:57a		High
Fri 3:22p		Low
Fri 9:56p		High
Sat 3:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:49a		High
Fri 3:04p		Low
Fri 9:48p		High
Sat 3:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:26a		Low
Fri 1:26p		High
Fri 7:14p		Low
Sat 2:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:12a		High
Fri 3:34p		Low
Fri 10:10p		High
Sat 3:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:33a		Low
Fri 1:00p		High
Fri 6:21p		Low
Sat 1:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:45a		High
Fri 4:25p		Low
Fri 10:43p		High
Sat 4:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:47a		High
Fri 3:20p		Low
Fri 9:41p		High
Sat 3:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 9:09a		High
Fri 3:48p		Low
Fri 10:04p		High
Sat 3:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:59a		High
Fri 3:29p		Low
Fri 9:49p		High
Sat 3:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:51a		High
Fri 4:26p		Low
Fri 10:36p		High
Sat 4:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

