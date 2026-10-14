There's nothing like Christmas time in New York City!

The Big Apple! The Rockefeller Center Tree and Ice Rink. The holiday window displays in the department stores. The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, the lights, the sounds, Santa Claus!

Christmas in New York City is the best!

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Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jump on the Holiday Bus to New York City From Cape May County

Our friends at the Cape May County 4-H Program Advisory Council are putting together a holiday bus trip to New York City, that makes an easy and fun day!

The 5th annual 4-H Holiday Bus Trip will take place on Saturday, December 12th - and, the roundtrip price is just $60!

So, no driving, no parking, and an easy trip that is certainly worth the cost.

Once you're in the city, you'll have to opportunity to explore and shop on your own.

The bus will leave from the office of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road at 7am. The bus will leave from New York for the return trip at 7pm.

Not a bad deal, right?

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Reserve Your Spot Today

Reservations for the trip are now being accepted here. Your reservation for the trip will not be complete until payment is made.

4-H has some fantastic programs for kids, and you can find out more about 4-H in Cape May County here.

See you on the bus to New York City!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly