There's no stronger indicator that autumn is here than the day when we change our clocks back.

We can extend our summer, with locals summer, but when we change the clocks and it starts getting dark around 5pm, you know that the season has changed.

Boo!

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Photo by noor Younis on Unsplash Photo by noor Younis on Unsplash

When Do We Change Out Clocks in New Jersey?

Get ready! It's almost here!

This year, we're moving our clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 1st at 2am. (Or, you can be "normal" and change your clocks the night before, or the morning after. The clock in your car? It'll take us about two weeks.....)

Technically, we'll be gaining an extra hour of sleep, as we mark the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Good luck with that extra sleep!

Most of America uses Daylight Saving Time, with the exception of most of Arizona and Hawaii.

(Yes, it's Daylight Saving Time, not Daylight Savings Time.)

Daylight Saving Time was first introduced in 1918.

Photo by Ocean Ng on Unsplash Photo by Ocean Ng on Unsplash

The Future of Daylight Saving Time

For a number of years, there has been talk about making Daylight Saving Time permanent, so there would be no more clock changing.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. As of yet, the Senate has not. Some states have passed their own bills about clock-changing, but those all require congressional approval before anything changes.