She was born in 1881, and she's been standing tall over the beach in Margate, New Jersey ever since.

She's Lucy the Elephant and she's just received another historical honor.

(Hey, when you're that old, people can't help but to celebrate you!)

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Big Honor From New Jersey For Lucy the Elephant

Lucy the Elephant is already a designated National Landmark. She got the honor back in 1976.

She's America's oldest roadside attraction - and, the largest elephant in the world!

Now, she has something else to be proud of!

On Wednesday, October 9th, The New Jersey Historical Commission and RevolutionNJ paid a visit to Lucy to present and unveil a new plaque in her honor.

The 145-year-old Lucy is now officially recognized for her place in New Jersey history and her iconic status at the New Jersey Shore.

Congratulations, Lucy!

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Lucy Has Stood Tall in South Jersey

Despite practically everything around her being destroyed by storms over the years, Lucy is still standing. Her most recent renovation has made he more destructible than ever.

Lucy actually once moved - about 3 blocks - to her current location on Atlantic Avenue at Lucy Plaza. That move happened in 1970, and it even made national news. (It isn't every day that a city stops to move a 90 pound elephant!)

The official Lucy stats: 65 feet tall, 60 feet long, and 18 feet wide.

Her original name was Elephant Bazaar, and she was built to help sell real estate.

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26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman