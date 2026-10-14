If you drive through South Jersey before sunrise or late at night, now is the time to pay extra attention. Deer mating season is underway, and bucks searching for does can dart across roads with little warning.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation warn drivers to use extra caution during the fall rut. That's when deer activity and reduced daylight can make driving more dangerous.

Why Deer Are More Active in South Jersey Right Now

The fall rut is deer mating season. As bucks search for does, they may move around more and suddenly cross roads they would normally avoid.

According to New Jersey wildlife officials, peak mating season typically runs from late October through mid-December. Deer are especially active around sunrise and sunset, when low light can make them harder to spot

That combination can be especially concerning on South Jersey roads lined with trees, wooded areas, and open fields.

What Drivers Should Watch For During Deer Rut Season

A deer can appear in the road before you have much time to react. Keep an eye on the road's edges, watch for deer-crossing signs, and slow down in areas where deer are common.

If you see one deer, don't assume it's alone. Others may be close behind.

Using high beams on dark roads can help you spot deer, but only when there is no oncoming traffic or vehicle ahead. Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, too.

What To Do If A Deer Jumps Into The Road

If a deer appears, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid swerving suddenly, since you could lose control or collide with another vehicle.

Fall drives are part of everyday life for many South Jersey residents, but a little extra caution can go a long way. Whether you're heading home after a late shift or hitting the road before sunrise, stay alert. Deer don't follow a schedule, and neither do the risks they bring to the road.

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