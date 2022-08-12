NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:04am - 7:59pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:41a
|Low
Fri 2:55p
|High
Fri 9:01p
|Low
Sat 3:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:15a
|Low
Fri 2:19p
|High
Fri 8:35p
|Low
Sat 2:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:29a
|Low
Fri 2:31p
|High
Fri 8:49p
|Low
Sat 3:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:11a
|Low
Fri 2:23p
|High
Fri 8:31p
|Low
Sat 3:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:50a
|High
Fri 12:21p
|Low
Fri 7:00p
|High
Sat 12:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:31a
|Low
Fri 2:49p
|High
Fri 8:53p
|Low
Sat 3:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:24a
|High
Fri 11:28a
|Low
Fri 6:34p
|High
Fri 11:48p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:15a
|Low
Fri 3:09p
|High
Fri 9:38p
|Low
Sat 4:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:19a
|Low
Fri 2:18p
|High
Fri 8:41p
|Low
Sat 3:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:50a
|Low
Fri 2:42p
|High
Fri 9:20p
|Low
Sat 3:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:26a
|Low
Fri 2:24p
|High
Fri 8:51p
|Low
Sat 3:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:28a
|Low
Fri 3:18p
|High
Fri 9:52p
|Low
Sat 4:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.