NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 76° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 7:59pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:41a Low

Fri 2:55p High

Fri 9:01p Low

Sat 3:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:15a Low

Fri 2:19p High

Fri 8:35p Low

Sat 2:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:29a Low

Fri 2:31p High

Fri 8:49p Low

Sat 3:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:11a Low

Fri 2:23p High

Fri 8:31p Low

Sat 3:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:50a High

Fri 12:21p Low

Fri 7:00p High

Sat 12:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:31a Low

Fri 2:49p High

Fri 8:53p Low

Sat 3:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:24a High

Fri 11:28a Low

Fri 6:34p High

Fri 11:48p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:15a Low

Fri 3:09p High

Fri 9:38p Low

Sat 4:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:19a Low

Fri 2:18p High

Fri 8:41p Low

Sat 3:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:50a Low

Fri 2:42p High

Fri 9:20p Low

Sat 3:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:26a Low

Fri 2:24p High

Fri 8:51p Low

Sat 3:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:28a Low

Fri 3:18p High

Fri 9:52p Low

Sat 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

