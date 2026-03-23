For the last week, news reports are saying that long lines are happening at security at airports all across the country.

I experienced some of that last week while trying to get a flight back from Florida.

Today, ICE agents are being deployed at airports across the country to give TSA some help.

One place you won't see ICE agents? Atlantic City.

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Why ICE Agents Are At The Airports

Security lines have increased at airports across the country, and it's being attributed to a funding shortfall by our federal government.

A partial government shutdown has been caused by a funding impasse that's directly impacting the Department of Homeland Security. That's caused TSA workers paychecks to stop - so, they are not getting paid. Some TSA workers are showing up (THANK YOU), while other are not.

Now, President Trump is sending ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents into airports to help the TSA. Which is weird, because they are not trained to operate the TSA equipment like x-ray machines. They will, though, be able to provide crowd control flow, and guard entry and exit points.

Atlantic City Airport Chris Coleman loading...

You Won't Find ICE Officers Working at Atlantic City International Airport

One place you won't see ICE agents is Atlantic City International Airport.

The reason: TSA does not run security at the airport. (I didn't know that and I fly in and out of the airport several times a year.) ACY security is handled by a private security company.

According to CNN, the private company is still under federal oversight, and they must follow all TSA practices and procedures. Their employees must receive similar training to TSA employees.

The bottom line in this case, Atlantic City isn't seeing the long security lines, because all of its security personnel is on the job.

20 Airports Nationwide Do Not Use TSA

According to CNN, there are 20 airports in the country that use private security forces. Most are smaller airports, like Atlantic City.

Atlantic City Airport is the only New Jersey airport that has a private firm running security.

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