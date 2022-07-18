NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/18

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/18

Asbury Park (Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 2 p.m. EDT Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
13 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
11 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:41am - 8:23pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:20a		High
Mon 12:39p		Low
Mon 6:44p		High
Tue 12:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:44a		High
Mon 12:13p		Low
Mon 6:08p		High
Tue 12:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:56a		High
Mon 12:27p		Low
Mon 6:20p		High
Tue 12:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:48a		High
Mon 12:09p		Low
Mon 6:12p		High
Tue 12:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:25a		High
Mon 4:19p		Low
Mon 10:49p		High
Tue 4:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:27a		High
Mon 12:29p		Low
Mon 6:46p		High
Tue 12:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:59a		High
Mon 3:26p		Low
Mon 10:23p		High
Tue 3:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:52a		High
Mon 1:08p		Low
Mon 7:07p		High
Tue 1:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:00a		High
Mon 12:13p		Low
Mon 6:18p		High
Tue 12:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:25a		High
Mon 12:40p		Low
Mon 6:40p		High
Tue 12:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:07a		High
Mon 12:20p		Low
Mon 6:20p		High
Tue 12:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:01a		High
Mon 1:18p		Low
Mon 7:18p		High
Tue 1:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top