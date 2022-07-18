NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/18
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 2 p.m. EDT Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
11 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:20a
|High
Mon 12:39p
|Low
Mon 6:44p
|High
Tue 12:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:44a
|High
Mon 12:13p
|Low
Mon 6:08p
|High
Tue 12:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:56a
|High
Mon 12:27p
|Low
Mon 6:20p
|High
Tue 12:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:48a
|High
Mon 12:09p
|Low
Mon 6:12p
|High
Tue 12:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:25a
|High
Mon 4:19p
|Low
Mon 10:49p
|High
Tue 4:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:27a
|High
Mon 12:29p
|Low
Mon 6:46p
|High
Tue 12:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:59a
|High
Mon 3:26p
|Low
Mon 10:23p
|High
Tue 3:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:52a
|High
Mon 1:08p
|Low
Mon 7:07p
|High
Tue 1:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:00a
|High
Mon 12:13p
|Low
Mon 6:18p
|High
Tue 12:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:25a
|High
Mon 12:40p
|Low
Mon 6:40p
|High
Tue 12:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:07a
|High
Mon 12:20p
|Low
Mon 6:20p
|High
Tue 12:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:01a
|High
Mon 1:18p
|Low
Mon 7:18p
|High
Tue 1:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.