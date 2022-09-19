NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/19

Belmar at sunrise (Alan Stern)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 81°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature78° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset6:40am - 7:02pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 9:27a		High
Mon 3:36p		Low
Mon 10:36p		High
Tue 4:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:51a		High
Mon 3:10p		Low
Mon 10:00p		High
Tue 3:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:03a		High
Mon 3:24p		Low
Mon 10:12p		High
Tue 4:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:55a		High
Mon 3:06p		Low
Mon 10:04p		High
Tue 3:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:03a		Low
Mon 1:32p		High
Mon 7:16p		Low
Tue 2:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:21a		High
Mon 3:38p		Low
Mon 10:28p		High
Tue 4:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:10a		Low
Mon 1:06p		High
Mon 6:23p		Low
Tue 2:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:46a		High
Mon 4:18p		Low
Mon 10:55p		High
Tue 4:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:57a		High
Mon 3:33p		Low
Mon 10:18p		High
Tue 4:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 9:04a		High
Mon 3:53p		Low
Mon 10:33p		High
Tue 4:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:01a		High
Mon 3:50p		Low
Mon 10:21p		High
Tue 4:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:53a		High
Mon 4:30p		Low
Mon 11:05p		High
Tue 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds, becoming NW around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming SE at 7 seconds after midnight.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

