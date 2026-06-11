Wildwood City Police say the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing off the beach in Wildwood on June 1st has been recovered.

The boy had been in the water in an area where there was no lifeguards.

A search lasted several days when he first went missing.

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Body Recovered Near Coast Guard Training Center

Wildwood Police say they were contacted by the Coast Guard on Tuesday about the recovery of the body off the beach near the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May.

It was quickly apparent that the body was probably that of the boy who went missing.

A recovery effort included the Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police, and Cape May Police. The remains were transferred to the medical examiner's office, where a positive identification was made. Next of kin was notified.

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How the Accident Happened

Several news organizations have identified the boy as a student of a private Philadelphia school. He was reportedly on a class trip - with chaperones who were present at the time he went missing. Several others had to be pulled from the water when he went missing.

SOURCE: Wildwood City Police Department