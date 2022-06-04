NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/4

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature 70° - 83° Winds From the North

7 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 72°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:22pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:59a High

Sat 12:16p Low

Sat 5:44p High

Sun 12:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:23a High

Sat 11:50a Low

Sat 5:08p High

Sat 11:34p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:35a High

Sat 12:04p Low

Sat 5:20p High

Sat 11:48p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:27a High

Sat 11:46a Low

Sat 5:12p High

Sat 11:30p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:04a High

Sat 3:56p Low

Sat 9:49p High

Sun 3:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:03a High

Sat 11:58a Low

Sat 5:35p High

Sat 11:49p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:38a High

Sat 3:03p Low

Sat 9:23p High

Sun 2:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:41a High

Sat 12:44p Low

Sat 6:12p High

Sun 12:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:44a High

Sat 11:40a Low

Sat 5:16p High

Sat 11:39p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:08a High

Sat 12:06p Low

Sat 5:36p High

Sun 12:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:44a High

Sat 11:37a Low

Sat 5:24p High

Sat 11:51p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:37a High

Sat 12:45p Low

Sat 6:28p High

Sun 12:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 3 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds around 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.