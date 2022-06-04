NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/4

A crowded beach in North Wildwood on Saturday (North Wildwood Buildings, Parks & Grounds)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature70° - 83°
WindsFrom the North
7 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:22pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:59a		High
Sat 12:16p		Low
Sat 5:44p		High
Sun 12:00a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:23a		High
Sat 11:50a		Low
Sat 5:08p		High
Sat 11:34p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:35a		High
Sat 12:04p		Low
Sat 5:20p		High
Sat 11:48p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:27a		High
Sat 11:46a		Low
Sat 5:12p		High
Sat 11:30p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:04a		High
Sat 3:56p		Low
Sat 9:49p		High
Sun 3:40a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:03a		High
Sat 11:58a		Low
Sat 5:35p		High
Sat 11:49p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:38a		High
Sat 3:03p		Low
Sat 9:23p		High
Sun 2:47a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:41a		High
Sat 12:44p		Low
Sat 6:12p		High
Sun 12:45a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:44a		High
Sat 11:40a		Low
Sat 5:16p		High
Sat 11:39p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:08a		High
Sat 12:06p		Low
Sat 5:36p		High
Sun 12:15a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:44a		High
Sat 11:37a		Low
Sat 5:24p		High
Sat 11:51p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:37a		High
Sat 12:45p		Low
Sat 6:28p		High
Sun 12:53a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 3 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: S winds around 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

