NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 83°
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:59a
|High
Sat 12:16p
|Low
Sat 5:44p
|High
Sun 12:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:23a
|High
Sat 11:50a
|Low
Sat 5:08p
|High
Sat 11:34p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:35a
|High
Sat 12:04p
|Low
Sat 5:20p
|High
Sat 11:48p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:27a
|High
Sat 11:46a
|Low
Sat 5:12p
|High
Sat 11:30p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:04a
|High
Sat 3:56p
|Low
Sat 9:49p
|High
Sun 3:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:03a
|High
Sat 11:58a
|Low
Sat 5:35p
|High
Sat 11:49p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:38a
|High
Sat 3:03p
|Low
Sat 9:23p
|High
Sun 2:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:41a
|High
Sat 12:44p
|Low
Sat 6:12p
|High
Sun 12:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:44a
|High
Sat 11:40a
|Low
Sat 5:16p
|High
Sat 11:39p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:08a
|High
Sat 12:06p
|Low
Sat 5:36p
|High
Sun 12:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:44a
|High
Sat 11:37a
|Low
Sat 5:24p
|High
Sat 11:51p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:37a
|High
Sat 12:45p
|Low
Sat 6:28p
|High
Sun 12:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 3 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: S winds around 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.